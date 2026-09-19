Türkiye’s external assets rise 4.2% to $419.6 billion

ISTANBUL, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Türkiye’s external assets rose 4.2% month-on-month to $419.6 billion as of the end of July, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank.

The country’s liabilities to non-residents increased 1% over the same period to $818.3 billion.

Türkiye’s net international investment position, calculated as external assets minus liabilities, stood at minus $398.7 billion in July, Anadolu Agency reported, citing official data.

Central bank reserve assets increased by $17 billion from the previous month to $164.4 billion.

Among other asset items, direct investments rose 0.8% to $81.8 billion and financial derivatives increased 0.7% to $2.5 billion. Other investments, however, declined 0.5% to $161.7 billion.

Foreign currency deposits held by resident banks fell 6.9% month-on-month to $44.7 billion.

On the liabilities side, direct investments decreased 0.3% to $232.5 billion, while portfolio investments rose 3.5% to $160.2 billion.

Equities and investment fund shares held by non-residents increased 1% to $50.2 billion.

Financial derivative liabilities dropped 43% to $4 billion, while other investment liabilities climbed 1.6% to $421.6 billion.