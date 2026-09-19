Baniyas maintains lead on Day 2 of Round 7 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club maintained its lead on Day 2 of Round 7 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club finished the day in second place, with M.O.D UAE third.

The second day featured the Kids categories, with boys and girls from clubs and academies across the UAE taking to the mat. A strong turnout of families and spectators added to the atmosphere, with parents supporting the young athletes from the stands.

The young competitors produced a series of closely contested matches and showed their developing skills on the mat. The competition also gave athletes valuable match experience while highlighting the work of clubs and academies in developing young talent across the UAE.

The competitions were attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Abdulla Abdulalee Abdulla Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; and Humaid Mohammed Al Ketbi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; as well as Federation officials and representatives of partners, sponsors, clubs and academies. They also took part in presenting medals to the winners.

Humaid Mohammed Al Ketbi said: “The strong participation in the Kids categories shows the growing interest in jiu-jitsu and the success of clubs and academies in bringing young athletes into the sport and helping them develop.

“Youth development is an important part of the Federation’s plans. Competing from an early age gives athletes valuable experience, helps them improve their skills and builds their confidence. The level we are seeing on the mat also shows the good work clubs and academies are doing to develop the next generation.

“These competitions are not only about winning medals. They also teach young athletes discipline, commitment and respect for their opponents. They learn how to deal with both winning and losing, while continuing to improve their skills.

“The strong turnout from families also shows how important their support is. Parents play a key role in encouraging children to take up jiu-jitsu and continue in the sport. This support helps us identify and develop young talent who could become future champions and National Team athletes.”

Mohammed Al Ketbi, father of Rashid, a Dento Dojo athlete competing on Saturday, said: “Rashid has been practising jiu-jitsu for four months, along with his two brothers, who will compete on Sunday. The sport has helped them become more disciplined, confident and committed. Competing in championships also motivates them to train harder, improve and continue in the sport.”

Round 7 takes on added importance as the championship approaches its final stage, with clubs and academies looking to add more points while giving athletes across different age groups valuable competition experience.

The round concludes on Sunday with the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 categories, as clubs and academies look to collect more points and strengthen their positions in the overall standings ahead of the championship’s final round.