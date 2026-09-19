UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team leaves for Japan for Asian Games

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, on Friday, has departed for Japan ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, where the jiu-jitsu competition will take place from October 1–3 and feature some of Asia’s leading athletes.

The squad includes 16 athletes, comprising 10 men and six women, who will represent the UAE across all weight divisions.

The men’s squad includes Omar Al Suwaidi and Khaled Al Shehhi at 62kg, Ahmed Andeez and Omar Alfadhli at 69kg, Mahdi Al Awlaqi and Fahad Al Hammadi at 77kg, Saeed Alkubaisi and Faraj Al Awlaqi at 85kg, and Abdullah Al Qubaisi and Amaar Al Hosani at 94kg.

The women’s squad features Alanood Al Harbi and Balqees Alhashmi at 48kg, Asma Alhosani and Shamsa Al Ameri at 52kg, and Shamma Al Kalbani and Aisha Al Jneibi at 63kg.

The squad brings together experienced athletes who have competed at major continental and international events and emerging talent, as the UAE looks to build on its strong record in Asian competition.

The team heads to Japan after an intensive preparation programme that included Asian and international championships, as well as a training camp in Brazil. The camp focused on technical and physical preparation, while giving the athletes valuable experience competing against opponents with different styles.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The team has had a strong preparation period ahead of the Asian Games. The training camp in Brazil was an important part of our preparations, giving the athletes the chance to train at a high level and compete against athletes with different styles of jiu-jitsu.

“We focused on improving the athletes’ technical skills, match management and physical and mental readiness. We are confident in the team and believe the athletes are ready to perform at their best and build on the UAE’s achievements at previous Asian Games.”

The UAE heads to Aichi-Nagoya with a strong Asian Games record. The National Team won nine of the UAE’s 14 medals at Jakarta 2018 before topping the jiu-jitsu standings at Hangzhou 2022 with 10 medals, including four gold.

Shamma Al Kalbani, a gold medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games, said: “Winning gold in Hangzhou gave me valuable experience and confidence, but every competition is different. Previous success does not guarantee anything, so I need to be fully focused and prepared for every match in Japan.

“Representing the UAE at the Asian Games is a big responsibility. Everyone in the team wants to perform at their best and continue the UAE’s success in jiu-jitsu.”

The UAE will face strong competition in Aichi-Nagoya, with the level of jiu-jitsu continuing to improve across Asia. The National Team will need to be fully prepared technically, physically and mentally as it looks to add to its strong Asian Games medal record.