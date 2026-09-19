First Annual Conference of Emirates Division of Obstetrics and Gynecology kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Dr. Alia Humaid Al Qassimi, President of the Emirates Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Chair of its First Annual Conference, inaugurated the conference today at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Suhail Al Maktoum, a large number of presidents of medical societies operating under the umbrella of the Emirates Medical Association, and a distinguished gathering of specialist physicians, consultants, and healthcare professionals from the UAE and abroad.

The conference, which runs until 20 September, aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise and discuss the latest scientific developments, medical innovations, and evidence-based practices that contribute to advancing women's health and enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided to women across all stages of life.

In her opening address, Dr. Alia stated that the conference represents an important milestone in the Society’s journey to promote scientific excellence and professional development in the field of obstetrics and gynecology in the UAE and the wider region. She noted that the conference features a comprehensive scientific programme covering a broad range of contemporary topics, including maternal and fetal medicine, high-risk pregnancy, reproductive medicine, infertility, advanced gynecological surgery, and women's health throughout different life stages.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Alia Al Qassimi said that the conference reflects the Society’s commitment to supporting continuing medical education and strengthening collaboration among healthcare institutions, academic organizations, and international experts. She emphasized that these efforts align with the UAE’s vision to further develop the healthcare sector and reinforce the country’s position as a global hub for innovation and medical excellence.

“We look forward to this inaugural edition becoming a leading scientific platform for knowledge exchange and professional collaboration. We hope its outcomes will contribute to advancing medical practice and improving health outcomes for women, mothers, and children. We also extend our appreciation to all participants, speakers, and supporting partners whose contributions have helped make this event a success,” she said.

The conference's scientific programme focuses on several key areas in women's health, including minimally invasive and endoscopic surgery, maternal and fetal medicine, high-risk pregnancy management, infertility and fertility preservation, gynecologic oncology and early diagnosis, pelvic health disorders, and women’s health before, during, and after menopause.

She emphasised that the conference serves as a platform for scientific networking and knowledge exchange among physicians and specialists, while showcasing the latest innovations and solutions in women's healthcare. She added that the event aims to strengthen the profile of women's health specialties, support scientific and professional advancement, and keep pace with the rapid development of the UAE’s healthcare sector, further positioning the country as a regional center of medical excellence.

Following the opening ceremony, Dr. Alia Al Qassimi, accompanied by Sheikh Saud bin Suhail Al Maktoum and other distinguished guests, inaugurated the exhibition held alongside the conference. The exhibition features the participation of 20 local and international companies showcasing their latest medical technologies, pharmaceutical products, healthcare solutions, and innovative devices.

Dr. Wael Hosni, Vice President of the Society, highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, noting its increasing application in radiology, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology diagnostics, and clinical practice across multiple specialties.

He stressed that AI represents the future of medicine and will serve as an advanced tool to support physicians and enhance patient care, rather than replace the role of doctors.

Dr. Khuloud Al Awadhi, Chair of the Scientific Committee of the Emirates Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Consultant in Sexual and Reproductive Health, noted that the Society became the first institution outside the United Kingdom, approximately two years ago, to offer physicians the opportunity to pursue advanced qualifications from the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare (FSRH) without the need to travel to Britain.

She explained that the internationally recognized programme enables doctors from across the region to obtain accredited certification, with completion timelines depending on individual progress and examination requirements.

Dr. Al Awadhi added that the programme is open to physicians from all countries in the region and offers a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals seeking advanced training and qualifications in sexual and reproductive healthcare. She emphasized that the Emirates Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology remains the first and only organization outside the United Kingdom currently providing this pathway.