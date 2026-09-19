EU launches European Water Resilience Stakeholder Platform and European Water Academy

BRUSSELS, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission iwill on Monday launch two key initiatives advancing the Water Resilience Agenda, in partnership with the Committee of the Regions and the European Economic and Social Committee.

Europe's water resources are under growing pressure from pollution, ecosystem degradation, ageing infrastructure, over-consumption and climate change. As President Ursula von der Leyen underlined in her State of the Union address, the Commission recognises the serious risks that water scarcity poses to farmers, energy production and supply chains.

Against this backdrop, Europe must act fast and be ready to face this challenge.

Achieving the EU's water resilience objectives by 2050 requires transformational change across all levels, driven by expertise and collaboration across the public and private sectors. The Water Resilience Stakeholder Platform and the Water Academy will support the effective implementation of the Water Resilience Strategy, as well as EU water legislation.

Bringing together diverse stakeholders, including civil society, the private sector, regional and local authorities, and Member States, the Water Resilience Stakeholder Platform will guide this process. It will identify implementation barriers, propose practical solutions, and ensure the Strategy's actions reflect a wide range of public and sectoral interests.

Complementing these efforts, the Water Academy will help develop and connect the skills, knowledge, innovation and partnerships needed to respond to the many water challenges Europe is facing.

Together, these two new fora will also contribute to the new European Water Initiative announced in the State of the Union address.

Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall, said: "This summer of extreme heat and drought has underlined more than ever how fundamental our water agenda is to increase our resilience, and the renewed political ambition set out in the State of the Union confirms this. To advance our EU Water Resilience Strategy, we are launching two key initiatives today. By kicking off the European Water Academy and the Water Resilience Stakeholder Platform, we are gathering everybody around the table to turn our ambitions into actions and ensure that implementation delivers results."