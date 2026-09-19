Second village under Rashid Villages initiative to be launched in Zanzibar

DUBAI, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the second village under the Rashid Villages initiative will be launched in Zanzibar, marking the 11th anniversary of the passing of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The project builds on the humanitarian initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed last year to honour Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed’s legacy of giving by translating it into sustainable development projects that benefit communities in need and underprivileged families.

The second phase of Rashid Villages will see the development of a new integrated and sustainable community that provides beneficiary families with housing, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. The project aims to help families move from dependence towards economic participation and self-sufficiency, supported by environmentally sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “On the 11th anniversary of my brother Rashid’s passing, we remember his generous spirit, the good he did and his commitment to helping others. His legacy will live on through projects that bear his name and reflect the values he stood for. Last year, we launched the first Rashid Village in Kenya, and today we continue this journey with the second village in Zanzibar, extending its benefits to more families and communities.

“Through Rashid Villages, we want to provide families with the stability, opportunities and support they need to build better lives and become self-reliant. This is how we want Rashid’s values to endure, through meaningful work that continues to benefit people. A person’s true legacy lies in the good they leave behind, the lives they change and the opportunities they create for others.”

As part of the second phase of Rashid Villages in Zanzibar, the new village will be developed as an integrated and sustainable community providing beneficiary families with the foundations for a dignified and stable life. It will include furnished homes as well as essential facilities and services to meet residents’ everyday needs. Sustainable solutions and renewable energy sources have been incorporated into the village’s design to support the efficient and long-term operation of its facilities.

The village will feature a range of community and service facilities, including a mosque and retail outlets designed to stimulate economic activity and provide sustainable sources of income. It will also offer integrated education and healthcare services, giving families access to essential services within the community and enhancing their quality of life and stability.

Empowerment will be a key focus of the village, with training programmes to develop skills and support small businesses and other economic activities that can help families establish sources of income and become self-reliant. The project will also include outdoor facilities and sports grounds, alongside modern infrastructure, reinforcing the village’s role as an integrated community combining housing, services and opportunities for development.

The Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, oversees the implementation of the initiative and its various phases to ensure its humanitarian and development objectives are achieved in line with the vision behind its establishment.

The Committee also monitors progress on the first village in Kenya, including the development of its facilities and services, as well as plans to expand the initiative to new communities, ensuring its long-term sustainability and steadily widening impact.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed launched the Rashid Villages initiative in September last year, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to honour his humanitarian legacy. The first phase began with the establishment of the first village in Kenya, based on an integrated model encompassing housing, education, healthcare, social services and economic opportunities.