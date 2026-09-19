Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club builds champions, promotes sporting values

SHARJAH, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Since its establishment in 2015, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club has pursued an integrated strategy to identify talent, develop champions for UAE national teams and promote sporting values across the community.

Chaired by Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, the club operates main centres in Al Rahmaniya and Industrial Area 18, alongside activities in public parks in Al Nouf, Al Nasseriya, Kshisha and Al Majaz. It also works with schools and educational institutions to identify and develop promising athletes, while building partnerships for training camps, knowledge exchange and participation in regional and international events.

The club won 1,280 medals during the 2025-2026 season: 396 gold, 424 silver and 460 bronze. These included 663 medals in jiu-jitsu, 225 in judo, 327 in taekwondo and 65 in wrestling.

Its community programmes include the seven-year-old “Our Sports Culture” initiative, which promotes sports awareness through lectures and workshops, as well as programmes for senior citizens, parents and the wider community.

Obaid Al Asam Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the club, said its approach reflects the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, placing human development, ethics and sportsmanship at the heart of sporting achievement.

He added that the club is developing its performance systems, using data and modern technologies, expanding partnerships and strengthening national expertise to enhance its standing locally and internationally.

Humaid Sabt Al Shamsi, Director of Sports Affairs, said the club’s strategy focuses on sustainable athlete development and competitive success.

He highlighted the club’s third consecutive first-place finish in the no-gi category of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, as well as its overall men’s taekwondo title and UAE Wrestling Federation Cup victory.

He added that a number of the club’s athletes have been selected to represent UAE national teams in jiu-jitsu, taekwondo, judo, wrestling and karate.