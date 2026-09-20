UAE Judo Federation announces arrangements for Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, the UAE Judo Federation has announced exceptional organisational and hosting arrangements for the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2026.

Hosted by the UAE Judo Federation under the supervision of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the tournament will take place at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City from 29th to 31st October 2026.

Mohammed bin Thaaloob Al Darei, President of the UAE Judo Federation and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, affirmed that the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan over several previous editions of the annual championship has played a pivotal role in its continued success, earning praise from officials of the International Judo Federation and participating nations.

Al Darei explained that the Federation has approved comprehensive organisational measures for the upcoming edition, particularly as the event marks 16 years since its launch in 2009. Preparations include the formation of technical and organisational committees, ensuring all requirements are in place for the competitions, and facilitating the arrival of participating national teams from around the world.

He added that the Federation remains committed to providing an exceptional platform that supports the growth and development of judo and other sporting events, promotes international cooperation, preserves the championship’s legacy of success, and further develops the capabilities of the UAE national team by providing the resources needed to compete for the best possible results against the world’s elite judokas.

Al Darei also highlighted the growing number of international teams registering for the championship through the IJF’s official platform. He noted that the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam goes beyond being merely a sporting competition, serving as a showcase of strength, discipline, determination and respect, while strengthening ties between peoples and cultures through sport.

The tournament will also provide the UAE national team and other participating nations with an opportunity to secure further Olympic qualification points