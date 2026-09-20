Artificial Intelligence Office collaborates with Dell Technologies to build national capabilities in Agentic AI

DUBAI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Artificial Intelligence Office in the Government of the United Arab Emirates has launched a strategic collaboration with Dell Technologies to strengthen cooperation and leverage advanced technological expertise, turning AI opportunities and ideas into innovative government applications.

This supports the country’s direction toward expanding innovation and the deployment of Agentic AI solutions in developing government operations and services, while reinforcing the UAE’s leadership and global standing in this field.

The UAE Government delegation discussed prospects for cooperation and the exchange of expertise and knowledge with the global company in support of the country’s priorities in artificial intelligence.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Artificial Intelligence Office in the Government of the UAE, affirmed that the UAE adopts a proactive approach to leveraging artificial intelligence to develop the government work model, based on its wise leadership’s vision of the importance of building national capabilities and enhancing the readiness of government entities to benefit from rapid technological transformations and create more efficient and effective operating models.

Al Mahmoud noted that the UAE Government is focused on transforming the potential of artificial intelligence into advanced government capabilities and tangible impact across various sectors.

He stressed that cooperation with global technology companies is a key element in accelerating the exchange of knowledge and expertise, developing practical solutions that support government priorities, and strengthening the ability of national talent to lead a new phase of transformation driven by agentic artificial intelligence.

Walid Yehia, Managing Director for the South Gulf region at Dell Technologies, said that the UAE has set a clear and ambitious vision to lead the next phase of artificial intelligence, noting that the real impact of these technologies lies in the ability to transform ambitions and ideas into practical, scalable applications and solutions.

He added that the cooperation focuses on developing practical solutions and expanding their adoption, thereby contributing to the development of an advanced artificial intelligence ecosystem that enhances the UAE’s global competitiveness and establishes new standards for government work.

The cooperation focuses on supporting the development of prototypes and implementation-ready solutions in the field of artificial intelligence .It also includes organizing specialised knowledge and practical sessions on agentic artificial intelligence for government entities, enabling them to benefit from Dell Technologies’ expertise in exploring use cases and identifying opportunities through which modern technologies can create tangible impact in operations and services.

The cooperation also enables participating entities to benefit from Dell Technologies’ expertise in designing and implementing artificial intelligence strategies, contributing to the creation of secure and flexible technology environments and enhancing returns on investments in advanced technologies.

During the visit, discussions focused on the company’s key priorities and strategies for adopting Agentic AI, including how it is being integrated across its business and operations. The delegation also explored the opportunities presented by emerging technologies to accelerate institutional transformation and enable more efficient and agile operating models.

The delegation was also introduced to the Dell AI Factory, an integrated ecosystem that brings together advanced computing infrastructure, software, data and services to support the development, training and deployment of AI models, including Agentic AI applications. The ecosystem enables enterprises and government entities to move AI solutions from experimentation to production and deploy them efficiently, securely and at scale.

The cooperation comes as part of a visit to the United States by a government delegation comprising more than 50 chief AI officers from federal and local entities, as well as and government leaders. The visit is organised by the Artificial Intelligence Office in the Government of the UAE, in cooperation with the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, with the aim of reviewing the latest global trends and applications in Agentic AI and exploring advanced models and practices at major technology and academic institutions.