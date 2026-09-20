Al Asayl 2026 Exhibition to kick off at Expo Al Dhaid on Sept 24

SHARJAH, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo Al Dhaid is preparing to welcome the fifth edition of Al Asayl 2026, which will take place from 24th to 27th September.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) , the exhibition will feature more than 80 exhibitors representing companies and brands specialising in supplies for horses, camels and falcons.

A number of clubs, associations and entities involved in equestrianism, falconry, camel racing and heritage sports will also participate.

The exhibition brings together under one roof a wide range of products and services catering to the needs of horse, camel and falcon owners, as well as those interested in these fields.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, sated that the Al Asayl Exhibition represents a platform that brings together long-established expertise associated with horses, camels and falcons and the products, equipment and solutions offered today by specialised companies to meet the needs of this sector. As the fifth edition approaches, we are keen to ensure that the exhibition maintains its specialised identity while providing visitors with a more diverse experience that combines exploring products with learning about practices associated with these fields.”

He added, “In this edition, we are placing particular emphasis on the interactive aspect, enabling visitors to enjoy an enriching experience at the exhibition and gain a closer insight into the world of horses, camels and falcons. At the same time, the exhibition provides specialised companies and brands with opportunities to engage with their audiences and reach owners, enthusiasts and interested visitors from across the UAE.”

The new edition will showcase a diverse range of products and equipment related to the breeding and care of horses, camels and falcons, including care supplies, stable equipment and solutions used for animal transportation, alongside products reflecting the developments these sectors have witnessed in breeding and care methods.

The exhibition also gives visitors an opportunity to explore the world of falconry, including its tools, supplies and traditional practices passed down through generations and closely linked to the history and culture of the region.

This diversity gives the exhibition a specialised character, bringing together the needs of practitioners and owners on the one hand and the interests of visitors seeking to learn more about products and services related to horses, camels and falcons on the other, all within a single venue in the Central Region of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The exhibition will feature a daily stage programme on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, offering a range of educational and interactive activities that add elements of entertainment and knowledge to the visitor experience.

The programme will also include draws and prizes, with visitors having opportunities to win a falcon and the latest iPhone devices.

Al Asayl 2026 will welcome visitors over four days. The exhibition will be open on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM, while on Friday, visiting hours will run from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM.