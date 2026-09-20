UAE advances peace efforts through mediation, humanitarian action

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to advance efforts in support of peace and stability through dialogue, diplomacy, humanitarian action and international cooperation, based on an approach that places conflict prevention, confidence-building and the protection of civilians alongside efforts to resolve existing crises.

As the world marks the International Day of Peace on 21st September, the UAE’s activities during 2026 have spanned direct mediation in international conflicts, support for United Nations peace operations, political and humanitarian engagement in regional crises, and partnerships aimed at conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

In the Ukraine crisis, UAE mediation continued during 2026 alongside humanitarian efforts to mitigate the consequences of the conflict.

In August, the UAE announced the success of a new mediation effort that resulted in the exchange of 206 captives, with 103 released from each side.

The exchange brought the total number of captives released through 26 UAE mediation efforts since the outbreak of the crisis to 7,997.

The UAE also hosted two rounds of trilateral talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi in January and February as part of diplomatic efforts to advance a political solution to the crisis.

In Sudan, the UAE has combined diplomatic engagement with humanitarian assistance, calling for an immediate and unconditional humanitarian truce leading to a permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access and a political process leading to an independent civilian-led government.

At the US Donors’ Conference for Sudan in February, the UAE pledged US$500 million to address urgent humanitarian needs arising from the conflict. This came alongside humanitarian assistance exceeding $800 million provided by the UAE since the outbreak of the crisis in 2023.

In Gaza, the UAE has continued political and humanitarian efforts focused on protecting civilians, facilitating aid delivery and supporting a political process leading to a just and lasting peace.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accepted an invitation for the UAE to join the Board of Peace in January as part of efforts supporting implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

At the Board of Peace’s inaugural meeting in February, the UAE announced an additional $1.2 billion to support Gaza.

The UAE also joined a ministerial statement in August calling for the full and immediate implementation of the Comprehensive Plan and its Road Map to address the humanitarian situation, facilitate reconstruction and recovery, and advance a just and lasting peace based on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood.

The humanitarian dimension of the UAE’s engagement in Gaza has continued through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which marked 1,000 days of continuous humanitarian assistance in August.

By that milestone, UAE aid delivered through the operation had exceeded $3.89 billion and included more than 126,000 tonnes of relief, medical and food supplies. UAE hospitals and medical facilities supporting Palestinians had also provided treatment to more than 230,000 patients.

The UAE’s approach also extends to strengthening the capacity of communities and institutions to prevent conflict.

In Africa, this has included long-term partnerships supporting peacebuilding and local dialogue. The Nigerian Peace Summit, organised by the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace at the British House of Lords in London in strategic partnership with the US Department of State and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, brought together political, religious and community figures to discuss pathways towards strengthening civil peace in Nigeria.

The UAE and the African Union Commission also held a high-level meeting in Addis Ababa on 6th January, during which both sides underscored the central importance of Agenda 2063, including the flagship Silencing the Guns by 2030 initiative and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The two sides highlighted the link between peace, security, trade and sustainable development and agreed to strengthen cooperation in support of these priorities.

Beyond mediation and humanitarian response, the UAE has also supported efforts to strengthen international peacekeeping capabilities.

The country hosted the 2026 United Nations Peace Operations Leadership Workshop, bringing together senior police and military leaders from UN peacekeeping missions, alongside representatives of the United Nations and the UAE Ministry of Interior.

The workshop focused on improving the performance and preparedness of police components in peace operations, strengthening their response to security and humanitarian challenges, enhancing police-military coordination, and developing capabilities in planning, knowledge management and emergency preparedness.

Together, these initiatives reflect the UAE’s continued use of diplomatic engagement, mediation, humanitarian assistance and institutional partnerships in support of international peace and stability.