Austria's autumn harvest suffers sharp losses amid record drought

VIENNA, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria's agricultural sector has been severely affected by a record drought, with autumn crops suffering sharp declines.

Josef Moosbrugger, President of the Austrian Chamber of Agriculture, said the failure of autumn crops had proved even more severe than feared.

Chamber data showed that the drought had sharply reduced yields of potatoes, maize, soybeans and sugar beet, with results falling below previous forecasts.

Potato yields are expected to decline by between 50 and 70 percent compared with the five-year average, while total grain maize production is forecast to fall by nearly 30 percent and soybean output by more than 50 percent.

Agricultural experts also expect oil pumpkin production to decline by around 20 percent and sunflower output by more than one-third compared with the five-year average.