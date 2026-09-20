Austria asylum applications on track for 30-year low

VIENNA, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria is on track to record its lowest annual number of asylum applications in nearly 30 years, as first-time applications fell sharply in August, according to figures from the Austrian Interior Ministry.

The ministry said 223 first-time asylum applications were registered in August, down nearly 67 percent from 675 in the same month last year and marking the lowest monthly level in a decade.

Including repeat applications, a total of 769 asylum applications were recorded in August, compared with 1,456 a year earlier, a decline of more than 47 percent.

During the first eight months of 2026, Austria registered 6,512 asylum applications, down more than 45 percent from 11,898 during the same period in 2025, representing around 5,400 fewer applications.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner attributed the decline to measures aimed at curbing irregular migration, including tighter border controls and the temporary suspension of family reunification procedures.

The ministry also said intensified controls and cooperation with neighbouring countries had contributed to changes in migrant-smuggling routes.

If the current trend continues, Austria is expected to record its lowest annual number of asylum applications since 1997.