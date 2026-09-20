Dubai Police secures 95.2 million airport passengers in 2025

DUBAI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has affirmed that continuing to develop the security ecosystem at Dubai airports and deploying advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions are key priorities to keep pace with growing passenger traffic.

He said these efforts also aim to enhance the passenger experience and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global model for security, service quality and operational efficiency.

Al Marri made the remarks during his annual inspection of the General Department of Airport Security, accompanied by senior Dubai Police officers.

He reviewed the department’s strategic and operational performance indicators, which showed that Dubai Police secured the journeys of 95.2 million passengers through Dubai airports in 2025, alongside more than 86.75 million pieces of baggage.

Al Marri stressed the importance of continuously developing security operations, enhancing readiness and investing in technology and human capabilities to maintain the highest levels of security and safety while providing a seamless travel experience.

During the inspection, he reviewed advanced security systems using AI to support passenger screening, detect and handle unattended baggage, and analyse camera feeds and visual data, enhancing monitoring, analysis and rapid-response capabilities.

He called for wider adoption of AI across security operations to improve efficiency, accelerate procedures, support decision-making and strengthen proactive aviation security.

Al Marri also reviewed nine development projects aimed at improving the passenger journey and streamlining procedures from airport entry through departure.

The department identified and addressed 27 improvement opportunities, achieving a 100 percent completion rate as part of its continuous approach to enhancing service quality.

The General Department of Airport Security also achieved 100 percent compliance with national and international civil aviation security standards in internal and external audits for the seventh consecutive year.

Al Marri said the achievement reflects the professionalism of airport security personnel and their commitment to international standards, stressing the importance of continuing to adopt global best practices in aviation security.

Around 4,542 employees benefited from specialised training and development programmes in 2025, while the department recorded 96 percent internal employee happiness and a 100 percent employee motivation rate.

Al Marri said human talent remains a key pillar of sustainable security excellence, highlighting the importance of continuously training employees and enabling them to use the latest technologies and tools.

He added that Dubai Police will continue developing its security ecosystem and adopting smart solutions and AI technologies to support the emirate’s future growth while combining high security standards with efficient procedures and a high-quality passenger experience.

The inspection concluded with a tour of airport facilities, including the operations room and smart gates for employees, where Al Marri reviewed security operations, coordination mechanisms and solutions designed to improve passenger flow and operational efficiency.