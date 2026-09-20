Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends group wedding of Al Awamir tribe

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a group wedding reception hosted by Al Awamir tribe at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel Ballroom.

Featuring traditional and folk performances, the wedding reception was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; a number of sheikhs, senior officials, relatives of the brides and grooms, guests and well-wishers.