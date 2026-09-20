SEWA continues awareness programme in Sharjah schools

SHARJAH, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) ongoing efforts to enhance environmental awareness, promote a culture of sustainability among younger generations, SEWA continues its efforts to implement the 2026 “Aware Generation and Sustainable Future” initiative across schools in Sharjah. Launched to coincide with the start of the academic year and students’ return to school, the initiative has so far organised activities at five schools, engaging more than 850 students.

Rashid Al Marzouqi, Director of the Media and Communication Department at SEWA, said the ongoing initiative targets students at government and private schools across various educational levels in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The programme is expected to benefit around 4,000 students through a series of awareness workshops and interactive activities designed using innovative approaches tailored to different age groups.

The activities aim to promote concepts related to the responsible consumption of electricity, water and gas, encourage positive behaviours that help conserve natural resources, and raise awareness of the importance of clean energy and the role individuals can play in protecting the environment and achieving sustainability.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen students’ sense of responsibility towards vital resources and services, supporting Sharjah’s efforts to build a more sustainable future.

Strengthening environmental awareness

Saif Al Naqbi, Head of the Education and Awareness Section at SEWA, said the authority is committed to raising community awareness, strengthening partnerships with educational institutions, and promoting responsible consumption practices among future generations.

He noted that SEWA believes investing in students’ awareness provides a foundation for building a sustainable and prosperous future.

Al Naqbi added that schools participating in the initiative since its launch include Zayed Complex in Al Rahmaniya, with 180 students taking part; Al Muzaira’a Kindergarten, with 150 participants; Al Qarayen Kindergarten, with 150; Ibn Khaldoun School, with 180; and Scientific Innovation School, with 150 students.