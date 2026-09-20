UAE continues Aichi-Nagoya campaign as football team earns first point

NAGOYA, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE athletes continued their participation in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan on Sunday, competing in shooting, cycling, triathlon, swimming and football.

In football, the UAE Olympic team drew 0-0 with DPR Korea in Group B to earn its first point of the tournament. The team will conclude its group-stage campaign against China on 23rd September.

In shooting, Fatima Al Suwaidi scored 621.1 points in the women’s 10-metre air rifle event, while Yasmin Tahlak recorded 614.0 points and Mona Al Hosani 593.4.

In cycling, Abdullah Jassim finished seventh in the men’s individual time trial in 44 minutes and 1.48 seconds.

Safia Al Sayegh placed 12th in the women’s 24.2-kilometre individual time trial, clocking 40 minutes and 50.45 seconds.

In triathlon, Yousif Al Henai completed the men’s individual race in 1 hour, 2 minutes and 36 seconds in a field of 35 athletes representing 21 Asian countries.

Three UAE swimmers were also in action. Hamad Al Shehhi clocked 52.84 seconds in the men’s 100-metre freestyle, while Salem Ghaleb finished 23rd in the 200-metre individual medley in 2 minutes and 12.61 seconds. Mohammed Al Yamahi recorded 2 minutes and 18.44 seconds in the same event.

Dr Huda Al Matroushi, President of the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation and Vice President of the Asian Modern Pentathlon Confederation, said the UAE’s first participation in modern pentathlon at the Asian Games represented a historic milestone and the beginning of a new phase for the sport in the country.

She said Abdullah Abdulrahman’s participation was the result of years of work to develop the sport and broaden its participation base, adding that his Asian Games debut could inspire a new generation of athletes.

Al Matroushi said the federation had focused on expanding participation, supporting clubs and academies, developing technical and refereeing cadres, organising local competitions and increasing international participation.

Dr Mohammed Sayed, coach of the UAE modern pentathlon team, said Abdulrahman had made notable progress, particularly in swimming and obstacle racing, while gaining valuable experience from continental and international competitions.

He said competing at Aichi-Nagoya carried special significance as Abdulrahman became the first Emirati athlete to take part in modern pentathlon at the Asian Games.

Mohsen Al Ali, coach of the UAE triathlon team, said preparations for Al Henai form part of a long-term strategic programme aimed at developing an athlete capable of competing at the highest levels.

He said the 22-year-old is among the younger competitors and that gradual development remains central to his preparation.

The first phase of the programme focused on improving Al Henai’s swimming, during which he achieved a new UAE mark of 10 minutes and 10 seconds, while the current phase focuses on cycling in cooperation with Japanese athlete Genta Uchida.

The 20th Asian Games run until 4th October, bringing together more than 11,000 athletes and around 6,000 coaches and officials from 45 countries. The Games feature 43 sports and 71 disciplines, with 1,407 medals to be awarded across 469 events.

The UAE is participating with 165 athletes across 21 sports.

On Monday, Salem Mohammed Rashid Al Yamahi and Sultan Saleh Mohammed Hassan will compete in the men’s 10-metre air rifle event, which features 47 shooters, including China’s Sheng Lihao, holder of the qualification world record of 637.9 points and the Asian and Asian Games qualification record of 634.5.

The UAE swimming team will also compete in three events, with Abdullah Al Ameri contesting the 100-metre backstroke, Hamad Al Shehhi the 50-metre freestyle, and Omar Al Hammadi the 100-metre breaststroke.