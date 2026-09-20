UAE chairs eighth session of Gulf Chemists Union

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has assumed the presidency of the eighth session of the Gulf Chemists Union (GCU), following the union's General Assembly meetings held on Sunday at Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah.

Moza Saif Matar Al Shamsi, President of Emirates Chemical Society, is chairing the eighth session.

Al Shamsi said the meeting approved the organisation of a week-long Gulf chemistry event involving chemical societies, universities, colleges, institutes, schools and the wider community, modelled on Arab Chemistry Week.

The General Assembly also agreed that Saudi Arabia will host the union's ninth session, as well as the fifth Gulf Chemists Forum in 2027.

The meeting discussed requirements for completing the membership procedures of the Omani and Qatari chemistry organisations.

Al Shamsi said the Gulf Chemists Union is a regional scientific and cooperative organisation established in Kuwait in 2016 and registered as an international organisation in Bahrain.

Its membership comprises the Saudi Chemical Society, Kuwait Chemical Society, Emirates Chemical Society and Bahrain Society of Chemists.

She said the union seeks to unify the efforts of chemists and advance chemical sciences across GCC countries by strengthening scientific cooperation and research among specialists and researchers in the region.

It also organises specialised scientific forums and conferences highlighting chemistry's role in the development of Gulf societies and in providing advanced scientific solutions.

Al Shamsi added that the union participates in cultural programmes and initiatives aimed at developing scientific talent in cooperation with the Union of Arab Chemists and other relevant organisations.