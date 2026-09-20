Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum begins 23 September with 1,000 leaders

DUBAI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum will begin on 23rd September at Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, bringing together 1,000 government and private-sector leaders.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), the annual forum aims to strengthen leadership and management practices by bringing together senior leaders, decision-makers, international experts and academics to exchange ideas on Dubai’s achievements, future ambitions and strategic priorities.

The forum reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to build a world-class leadership ecosystem capable of anticipating the future, creating opportunities and embedding an administrative approach based on innovation, agility and speed of execution.

Its agenda will examine the future of government and institutional leadership amid rapid global transformations, including the evolution of future cities, emerging economic opportunities and the use of modern technologies to develop more efficient operating models.

The forum will also honour the Director-General selected to receive the “Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal”, the highest accolade within the Government of Dubai.

The medal was launched during the previous edition by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to promote the development of government leaders and empower second-tier leadership.

Its inaugural edition attracted participation from 32 Dubai government entities.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of MBRCLD, said the forum reflects a leadership model based on forward thinking, continuous development and investment in people.

He added that the forum addresses major trends shaping the future of leadership and management, including the role of technology and artificial intelligence in reshaping work models and enhancing institutional readiness.

The programme includes panel discussions, specialised workshops and Strategic Leadership Majlis meetings, including the Future Economy Majlis, Future Cities Leadership Majlis and New Global Narrative Majlis.

MBRCLD will also organise a session bringing together programme alumni and government leaders to exchange leadership knowledge and experience and strengthen engagement with promising national talent.

The forum will witness the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between MBRCLD and several global universities to launch leadership research and specialised studies documenting Dubai’s transformation and the leadership and development philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

MBRCLD seeks to “Create Leaders for Tomorrow” by identifying, preparing and developing Emirati leaders through specialised programmes that strengthen their ability to anticipate change, make effective decisions and develop solutions to future challenges.