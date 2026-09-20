Sharjah Award for Public Finance highlights 24 categories in Cairo

CAIRO, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award for Public Finance continued its awareness tour for its fourth cycle with a two-day programme in Cairo highlighting its 24 award categories and participation requirements.

The programme, held at the headquarters of the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO), represents the second stop of the tour following its launch in Amman earlier this month.

It includes an awareness seminar introducing the award’s objectives, categories and evaluation criteria, followed on Monday by a specialised training workshop titled “Modern Financial Control and Governance”.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Finance Department and Secretary-General of the Award, said holding the seminar at ARADO headquarters reflects the long-standing strategic partnership between the two sides.

He said the fourth cycle comprises 24 categories, equally divided between 12 institutional and 12 individual categories, two more than the previous cycle.

Sheikh Rashid invited Egyptian institutions and public finance professionals to participate in the new cycle and showcase their expertise and practices.

Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani, Vice Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees and Director-General of ARADO, said the organisation continues to support the award as its strategic, technical and logistical partner.

He noted that Cairo hosted the first of four major Arab financial forums organised by the award, while its awareness programme expanded to 11 Arab countries during the third cycle.

The seminar also highlighted the “Ambassadors of Excellence” initiative introduced in the fourth cycle. The initiative grants an honorary title to previous individual winners and contributors to winning institutional submissions, enabling them to promote the award and encourage wider participation across the Arab world.

The first day included sessions explaining the institutional and individual categories, evaluation criteria, participation requirements and electronic registration process.

Monday’s training programme will feature sessions on “Modern Financial Control and Risk Management” and “Governance, Transparency and Financial Accountability”.

Across its previous three cycles, the award attracted 494 participants from across the Arab world and recognised 81 institutional and individual winners.

Its categories have expanded from six in the first cycle to 24 in the fourth, while four Arab financial forums held in Cairo, Tunis, Tangier and Istanbul have attracted more than 750 specialists and officials.

The awareness tour will continue across a number of Arab capitals, with registration remaining open to government institutions and public finance professionals.