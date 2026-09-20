Etihad Rail, AD Ports Group launch integrated rail service connecting Fujairah Terminals with Industrial City of Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, and AD Ports Group, a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, have partnered to launch a direct rail service connecting Fujairah Terminals with the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD).

The integrated inland logistics rail depot solution, linking one of the UAE’s East Coast maritime gateways on the Gulf of Oman with the nation’s industrial heartland in the capital Abu Dhabi, combines a new dedicated rail freight service, and a customs-enabled inland cargo gateway designed to bring trade closer to customers.

Developed in partnership with AD Ports Group, Etihad Rail extends the reach of Fujairah Terminals beyond the port gates by enabling cargo arriving in Fujairah to be transported directly by rail approximately 200 km to ICAD, where customers can access customs clearance, inspection and cargo release services.

A key milestone underpinning the launch is the designation of ICAD with its own UN LOCODE “AECAD”, establishing it as a recognised international logistics location within global shipping and trade systems.

For the first time, shipping lines, freight forwarders, and cargo owners can book cargo directly to ICAD as the destination and clearance point.

Combined with dedicated customs and inspection infrastructure, this enables containers arriving at Fujairah Terminals to be transported directly by rail to ICAD for inspection, clearance, and release, simplifying customs processes, reducing handling requirements, and accelerating the movement of goods across Abu Dhabi.

The solution is designed to serve importers, exporters, manufacturers, distributors, and logistics providers operating across Abu Dhabi, allowing them to receive cargo closer to warehouses, production facilities, and end markets.

The new service offers customers reliable schedules, reduced road congestion, enhanced scalability for high-volume cargo movements and lower carbon emissions compared with traditional long-haul trucking.

Operating three times per week, the dedicated Etihad Rail service connects Fujairah Terminals with ICAD, strengthening multimodal cargo flows across the corridor.

Omar Alsebeyi, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Rail Freight, said, "The launch of our new Fujairah-ICAD rail service represents another important step in unlocking the full potential of the UAE National Rail Network for our customers. Through our partnership with AD Ports Group, we have created an innovative logistics solution that goes beyond transportation by bringing key port services closer to where cargo is ultimately needed. By combining rail connectivity with customs-enabled inland cargo handling and the ability to book cargo directly to ICAD, we are helping customers move goods more efficiently, simplify logistics processes, and reduce the time between vessel arrival and final delivery."

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster - AD Ports Group, said, “Strong trade corridors are built by connecting gateways with the industrial and commercial ecosystems they serve. The integrated service brings together Fujairah Terminals, the UAE National Rail Network and ICAD (AECAD) as part of a more connected system, extending the reach of our port infrastructure beyond the terminal and bringing essential services closer to customers. Through our partnership with Etihad Rail, we are enabling seamless, reliable and resilient cargo flows, while providing businesses with greater flexibility in how they access markets and manage their supply chains. This seamless approach strengthens connectivity across the trade ecosystem, supports long-term growth and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a gateway of choice for trade and industry.”

The launch of the service reinforces the shared commitment of Etihad Rail and AD Ports Group to strengthening the UAE’s logistics and trade infrastructure through greater connectivity, innovation, and customer-focused supply chain solutions.

By combining the capabilities of Fujairah Terminals with the reach of the UAE National Rail Network with an inland gateway offering customs and cargo handling services, the partnership is helping create a more efficient and resilient logistics ecosystem for businesses operating across the country.

As part of the wider AD Ports Group ecosystem, Fujairah Terminals plays a vital role in delivering integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions, connecting ports, industrial and free zones, logistics platforms, and digital services.

Through its comprehensive service offering and strategic location, Fujairah Terminals supports the UAE's position as a global logistics and trade hub, strengthening connectivity across the GCC, India, the Red Sea, and East Africa.