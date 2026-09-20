HBMSU, Supreme Legislation Committee strengthen legal, institutional cooperation

DUBAI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) and the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen legal and institutional cooperation, knowledge management and national talent development.

The MoU was signed by Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, and Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of SLC, during a ceremony at the university’s campus in Dubai.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in developing the legislative process, supporting the effective implementation of legislation, conducting legal research and studies, and exchanging expertise, knowledge and publications.

It also covers joint training programmes, conferences, seminars, workshops and development projects, alongside cooperation in research, knowledge production and initiatives of mutual interest.

Al Awar said the partnership reflects Dubai’s vision to build a proactive and agile legislative ecosystem based on knowledge, innovation and advanced technologies while strengthening the future readiness of national talent.

He added that cooperation between SLC’s legal and institutional expertise and HBMSU’s experience in smart learning and innovation will create opportunities to develop capabilities and exchange knowledge in legal and legislative fields.

Al Awar said the partnership will also explore ways to use artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in learning, training and legislative knowledge management.

Al Muhairi said the MoU provides a framework for integrating expertise and supporting the development of Dubai’s legislative system, strengthening its agility, inclusiveness and future readiness while advancing legislative compliance.

He added that cooperation will cover research, studies, training, development projects and knowledge initiatives, paving the way for innovative projects and platforms supporting legal professionals’ academic and professional development.

The agreement will also enable SLC employees to benefit from HBMSU’s academic programmes, professional development offerings and lifelong learning opportunities aligned with their professional needs.

The partnership aims to translate institutional cooperation into practical initiatives supporting human capital development, innovation and knowledge management across Dubai’s legal and legislative sector.