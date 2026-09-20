Awqaf Dubai inaugurates Waqf Tadawi to support patients in need

DUBAI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has inaugurated Waqf Tadawi, a new AED6.5 million healthcare endowment in Al Satwa aimed at supporting the treatment of patients in need.

The inauguration was attended by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Lieutenant General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Vice President of Dubai’s State Security Department; Essa Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Awqaf Dubai; Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai; and Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group, alongside representatives of entities and organisations supporting the project.

Waqf Tadawi aims to provide sustainable support for humanitarian medical cases at Al Tadawi Healthcare Group facilities, helping cover treatment costs for patients in need and those on limited incomes, regardless of nationality.

Developed through a partnership between Awqaf Dubai and Al Tadawi Healthcare Group, the project strengthens the role of endowments in healthcare by establishing a sustainable source of income, with proceeds helping cover treatment costs for patients in need while reinforcing social solidarity and community partnership.

Waqf Tadawi comprises a building on a 2,515-square-foot plot, featuring three residential floors, retail outlets and service facilities.

Developed at a cost of approximately AED6.5 million, the property will generate returns to help cover treatment costs for patients in need.

The project was completed with contributions from His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Tarahum Charity Foundation, Dar Al Ber Society, and several philanthropists, reflecting collective community efforts to support endowment initiatives with lasting humanitarian impact in Dubai.

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim said supporting healthcare endowments represents a sustainable investment in people, noting that Waqf Tadawi embodies the values of solidarity and compassion that characterise Emirati society and transforms giving into a sustainable resource whose impact continues by helping patients in need.

He added that partnerships between endowment and charitable organisations and the healthcare sector represent an effective model for serving the community, highlighting the importance of continuing to support initiatives that help alleviate patients’ suffering and provide healthcare to those most in need.

Essa Abdulla Al Ghurair said the inauguration of Waqf Tadawi embodies Dubai’s approach to developing sustainable endowment initiatives that serve the community and meet the needs of those most in need, noting that endowments are one of the most enduring forms of giving.

Al Ghurair said the project represents a sustainable investment in humanitarian action, with its returns directed towards helping cover treatment costs for patients unable to afford them and easing their financial burden, thereby enhancing their access to necessary healthcare while preserving their dignity.

He added that the new endowment highlights the importance of partnerships between endowment institutions, the healthcare sector, charitable organisations, and philanthropists.

He noted that integrating these efforts amplifies the impact of humanitarian initiatives and transforms donations and contributions into permanent endowment assets that continue to benefit future generations.

Al Ghurair noted that Awqaf Dubai continues to develop endowments with a positive community impact, particularly in vital sectors such as healthcare, in line with Dubai’s vision to establish an integrated ecosystem for charitable and humanitarian action and promote the culture of endowment as an effective means of achieving sustainable community development.

Ali Al Mutawa said Waqf Tadawi represents a significant addition to Dubai’s healthcare endowment initiatives, embodying community partnership in charitable work by directing endowment proceeds towards the healthcare needs of patients unable to afford treatment.

Al Mutawa said the collaboration with Al Tadawi Healthcare Group enhances the endowment’s ability to reach beneficiaries and provide specialised treatment to the highest medical standards.

He highlighted the importance of endowment initiatives combining financial sustainability with direct humanitarian impact.

Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser said Waqf Tadawi reflects Al Tadawi Healthcare Group’s continued commitment to its social and humanitarian responsibility, with the endowment’s returns providing ongoing support for humanitarian medical cases and helping cover treatment and medical service costs for patients in need.

Nasser added that the project demonstrates the importance of partnerships between the healthcare sector and endowment and charitable organisations in delivering sustainable initiatives with lasting community benefits.

He reaffirmed Al Tadawi Healthcare Group’s commitment to leveraging its capabilities and healthcare services to support the endowment’s objectives and provide beneficiaries with highly qualified doctors and nursing teams in accordance with the highest international medical standards.