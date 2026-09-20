Ministry of Education, Dubai Municipality expand pathways for Emirati students

DUBAI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Education and Dubai Municipality have signed an agreement to develop professional and technical education pathways for Emirati students in Dubai public schools, strengthening alignment between educational outcomes and labour market needs.

Under the agreement, the two entities will develop an integrated programme starting from Grade 10 that combines academic knowledge, vocational education and practical training, leading to accredited professional qualifications.

The initiative will also provide a support framework extending beyond Grade 12, enabling students to explore further education and potential career opportunities within Dubai Municipality upon meeting relevant requirements.

The agreement was signed by Amna Al Saleh, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Curriculum and Assessment Sector at the Ministry of Education, and Ismail Al Hashemi, Acting CEO of the Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality.

Al Saleh said developing an education system that equips students with the knowledge, skills and practical experience required by the future labour market is a key pillar of national human capital development.

She added that expanding educational and career options enables students to identify their abilities and interests earlier and make more informed decisions about their future pathways.

Al Saleh said the partnership will help create learning experiences connected to real working environments, supporting the development of qualified national talent capable of contributing to the UAE’s development priorities.

Al Hashemi said the agreement establishes a specialised education and training pathway for Emirati students, developing their capabilities and preparing them for employment opportunities aligned with future labour market needs and municipal specialisations.

He added that combining academic and field-based learning will strengthen students’ educational and professional development while enabling them to contribute to the future of municipal work.

The programme will initially target Emirati students specialising in food safety, with Dubai Municipality becoming the first government entity to introduce food safety as an educational subject within the education sector.

Based on evaluation results, the initiative may later expand to include more students and other technical disciplines.

The two entities will cooperate on developing and accrediting vocational content, educational and digital resources and assessment tools, as well as providing certified trainers, practical training and field visits.

Virtual reality technologies will also be used to enrich the learning experience and give students practical insight into professional work environments.

The agreement also covers academic supervision, implementation quality, outcome measurement and student selection, while eligible students will receive financial incentives based on specified criteria and performance.

The initiative aims to establish an expandable model for vocational and technical education that responds to the needs of vital sectors and better prepares Emirati students for further study and employment.