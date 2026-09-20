Sharjah Safari opens fifth season tomorrow

SHARJAH, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Safari will open its fifth season tomorrow, Monday, offering visitors new wildlife experiences, educational programmes and behind-the-scenes animal care tours.

The new season builds on Sharjah Safari’s breeding and animal care programmes, which recorded 186 births during the second quarter of 2026.

The births included South African giraffes, elephants, lions, oryx, blue wildebeest, impala, nyala and zebra.

Sharjah Safari also recently welcomed six critically endangered radiated tortoise hatchlings, supporting its efforts in species conservation and biodiversity.

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), said the fifth season represents another step in developing Sharjah Safari’s role in wildlife conservation while providing visitors with an educational and engaging experience.

She said the Safari aims to deepen visitors’ understanding of wildlife and the importance of conservation through programmes that combine observation, education and direct engagement.

The fifth season will introduce exclusive behind-the-scenes tours during selected periods, offering visitors insight into daily animal care and the specialised expertise involved in maintaining the Safari’s wildlife.

Educational and recreational activities will also continue throughout the season, giving visitors opportunities to observe animals across expansive environments designed to reflect their natural habitats.

The new season further strengthens Sharjah Safari’s role as an eco-tourism destination combining conservation, education and entertainment.

Sharjah Safari will welcome visitors daily from 08:30 to 18:00 starting Monday, 21st September.