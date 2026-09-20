University of Sharjah ranks first in UAE in three 2026 ShanghaiRanking subjects

SHARJAH, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS) has ranked first in the UAE in dentistry and oral sciences, clinical medicine and nursing in the 2026 ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects.

UOS was ranked in 10 academic fields and placed second nationally in five: energy science and engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering and education.

Globally, the University ranked among the world’s top 200 institutions in dentistry and oral sciences, energy science and engineering, and electrical and electronic engineering, with all three subjects placed in the 151–200 range.

Clinical medicine, nursing and mechanical engineering ranked within the 201–300 range, while chemical engineering and telecommunications engineering were placed among the top 400. Education and public health ranked among the world’s top 500.

Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said the results reflect an integrated educational vision established by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, placing students at the centre of the educational process and scientific research at the heart of future development.

Agamy said the University has focused on the quality rather than volume of scientific research, adding that its leading national positions in dentistry and oral sciences, clinical medicine and nursing demonstrate the competitiveness and community impact of its research.

ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects evaluates universities across individual disciplines using indicators related to research performance and academic excellence.

The latest results reflect the cumulative impact of UOS’s investment in research and its continued progress across medical, engineering and educational disciplines.