Fourth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup leg concludes in Arizona

ARIZONA, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth leg of the third Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) concluded in Scottsdale, Arizona, with 44 horses representing 22 owners competing across several categories.

The EAHGC series is held under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee.

The third edition features legs across different continents as part of the UAE’s efforts to support owners and breeders, preserve the heritage of purebred Arabian horses and strengthen their international presence.

Hessa Al Shuweihi, UAE Consul-General in Los Angeles, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Deputy Chairman of the EAHGC Organising Committee, attended the event and participated in crowning the winners.

In the Senior Stallions category, Premaro VO of Valley Oak Arabians won gold, followed by Aria Khadeem, owned by Maddy Winer, with silver, and CTJ Kuduro, owned by Colton Jacobs, with bronze.

Wingates My Eliza, owned by Kelly and Casey Campbell, won the Yearling Fillies title, while Al Noor Miralena of Al Noor Arabians claimed gold in the Junior Fillies category.

OFW Luxxury, owned by Theresa Lungwitz, won the Senior Mares category, while El Palaco VO of Valley Oak Arabians took gold in Yearling Colts and Aria Balero of Aria Prestige Stud won the Junior Colts title.

The Scottsdale leg coincided with the Arabian National Breeder Finals, launched in 1955 and regarded as one of the world’s longest-established Arabian horse championships.

Scottsdale is also recognised as a major centre for Arabian horses in the United States, regularly hosting international championships and events.

The EAHGC will continue with further legs across different continents, supporting owners and breeders and promoting the breeding and international presence of purebred Arabian horses.