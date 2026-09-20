Baniyas tops Round 7 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club topped the standings as Round 7 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded on Sunday at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club finished second, while Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club secured third place after three days of competition featuring athletes from clubs and academies across the UAE.

The final day featured the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 categories, with athletes competing for points towards the overall club standings.

A strong turnout of families supported the young athletes from the stands, reflecting the role of families in encouraging sporting participation during the UAE’s “Year of the Family” under the theme “Growing in Unity”.

The competitions were attended by Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Federation; and representatives of clubs, partners and sponsors.

Al Dhaheri said Round 7 reflected the championship’s continued growth, with strong participation and competitive matches across different age groups.

He added that regular competition helps athletes develop their skills while enabling clubs and academies to assess progress and prepare talent for higher levels.

Al Dhaheri highlighted the importance of younger age groups to the future of the sport, noting the complementary roles of the Federation, clubs, academies and families in developing athletes and instilling commitment, discipline and respect.

Ahmed Ghanem, Head of Privileged Banking at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said supporting young athletes provides them with an environment in which to build confidence, discipline and sporting ambition.

He also highlighted the role of parents in supporting young athletes throughout their development.

Baniyas athlete Badr Al Zaabi, competing in the Under-16 Yellow Belt category, said every match provides an opportunity to gain experience, improve his performance and contribute points to his club.

With Round 7 complete, clubs and academies will turn their attention to the final round, scheduled from 16th to 18th October, as they seek to secure their positions in the overall standings.