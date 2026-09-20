Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens, Liwa Dates Festival organisers at Al Dhanna Palace

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received a number of citizens and organisers of Liwa Dates Festival at Al Dhanna Palace in Al Dhafra Region.

During the reception, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed reviewed key activities and initiatives that support farmers and productive families, enhance agricultural production quality, and strengthen ties to ancestral values, and emphasised the leadership’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance national heritage, serve the community, and advance development.

He further commended the efforts of all those who support the festival for their contributions to highlighting Al Dhafra Region’s agricultural and cultural heritage.