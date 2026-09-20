Emirates Obstetrics and Gynecology prepares first national pregnancy vaccination guide

DUBAI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology is developing the first national guidance document on vaccination during pregnancy to help protect premature babies and newborns and enhance maternal and child health.

Sheikha Dr. Alia Humaid Al Qassimi, President of the Society and President of its annual conference, announced the initiative on the sidelines of the conclusion of the first Annual Conference of the Emirates Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, held under the umbrella of the Emirates Medical Association (EMA) in Dubai.

She said the Society has adopted a strategy since late 2024 focused on strengthening scientific cooperation and knowledge exchange locally and internationally, supporting the professional development of healthcare professionals and encouraging specialised research to advance women’s health and improve care throughout different stages of life.

Al Qassimi said the Society has also established two specialised working groups: the Women’s Health Before and After Menopause Group and the Functional, Regenerative and Aesthetic Gynecology Group, aimed at advancing clinical practices in these fields.

Laila Al Hubaishi, Assistant Professor, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, and Chair of the Society’s Cultural Committee, said pelvic floor disorders and urinary incontinence are common conditions that can significantly affect women’s quality of life and physical and psychological health.

She said global statistics indicate that between 25 percent and 45 percent of women experience varying degrees of urinary incontinence, with prevalence increasing with age.

Al Hubaishi added that advances in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery have provided new treatment and rehabilitation options, including non-surgical therapies, pelvic floor muscle rehabilitation programmes and specialised interventions.

The two-day conference featured scientific sessions and specialised workshops addressing the latest developments in women’s health.

It also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding with a Turkish association specialising in pelvic floor and cosmetic gynaecology, as well as two letters of intent with the Romanian and Ethiopian societies of obstetrics and gynaecology.

The agreements aim to strengthen scientific and academic cooperation, exchange expertise, develop specialised training programmes and support joint research.

The second edition of the conference will take place from 1st to 3rd October 2027.