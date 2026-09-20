UAE continues humanitarian efforts with dispatch of aid to Colombia

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, in cooperation with the Republic of Paraguay, dispatched humanitarian assistance to the affected communities and survivors of the earthquake that struck the Republic of Colombia, which resulted in deaths and injuries, in addition to substantial damage to property.

This assistance follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, as part of the USD10 million in humanitarian aid announced by the UAE through the UAE Aid Agency to support those affected by the earthquake.

The initiative leverages Paraguay’s production capacity and regional logistics networks, enabling essential relief supplies to be purchased directly from markets in Paraguay and transported to Colombia. This contributes to accelerating the delivery of aid to the most affected areas, as well as supporting local suppliers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, highlighted that this aid reflects the UAE's solidarity with Colombia and its people, reflecting the country’s commitment to ensuring that support is aligned with the actual priorities and needs of those affected. Al Hashimy also expressed her appreciation to Paraguay for its cooperation in providing and transporting humanitarian supplies, emphasizing the importance of coordinating regional efforts to respond to urgent humanitarian needs.

For his part, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay, affirmed that the Government of Paraguay values these joint humanitarian efforts, commending the UAE’s solidarity and its positive contributions to support the affected population.