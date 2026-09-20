Guterres urges global support for Africa’s SDGs

NEW YORK, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for stronger global support for Africa to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, urging reform of the international financial system to better address the needs of developing countries.

Addressing the fifth annual Global Africa Business Initiative meeting in New York, Guterres highlighted Africa's growing economic potential, including the world's fastest-growing workforce, 30 percent of global mineral resources and 60 percent of global solar energy potential.

He said Africa represents a US$3 trillion market opportunity, with expanding opportunities in renewable energy, technology, entertainment and fintech.

Guterres called for deeper investment, stronger partnerships and greater mobilisation of private finance, while ensuring Africa's natural resources create local value and decent jobs.

He also stressed the importance of empowering young people and women, increasing climate finance and accelerating the clean energy transition.

Guterres said sustainable development and prosperity require peace and political stability, and renewed his call for permanent African representation on the UN Security Council.

The UN Chief stressed that Africa's growing influence in global markets and international affairs must ultimately serve its people and secure their future.