Ajman Municipality delegation explores latest AI solutions at HUAWEI CONNECT 2026

SHANGHAI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department explored the latest innovations in artificial intelligence and digital transformation during a visit to HUAWEI CONNECT 2026 in Shanghai, China.

The delegation reviewed global experiences and advanced solutions aimed at enhancing operations and services, in line with the department's digital development objectives.

Led by Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department, the delegation explored developments in AI, computing, networks, digital infrastructure and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as emerging global trends and applications.

Al Nuaimi said the visit forms part of the department's ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with leading organisations and exchange knowledge and expertise with specialised global companies, enabling it to keep pace with rapid developments in the sector.

On the sidelines of the conference, the delegation met with Jianfeng Shen, Vice President and Chief Solution Architect (Government Public Services, Digitalisation), along with experts and specialists.

The meeting covered communications networks, fibre and Wi-Fi, IoT and smart sensors, command and control centres, and data analytics, as well as applications for inspection, monitoring and operations management.

The delegation also reviewed best practices in media and digital marketing, including tools for monitoring and analysing engagement and trends, and the use of AI and data analytics to support corporate communications and develop media plans and strategies.