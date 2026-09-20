UAE continues its humanitarian efforts, sends humanitarian aid to Colombia

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Colombia announced on September 20, 2026, the arrival in the country of humanitarian aid provided by the UAE in response to the earthquake that struck the national territory on August 10, 2026. This shipment is made under the USD 10 million in urgent humanitarian assistance announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in the days following the disaster. The shipment includes food, as well as hygiene supplies and cleaning products, selected based on the needs identified by the competent Colombian authorities among the affected communities, and procured by the UAE from the markets of the Republic of Paraguay.

Dr. Tareq Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the arrival of the shipment marks a substantial step in delivering the UAE's USD 10 million humanitarian pledge. He reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with the Government and people of Colombia as they continue their recovery and stabilization efforts, and underscored the UAE's commitment to remain a steadfast partner as needs shift from emergency relief to rehabilitation and reconstruction. He added that the UAE would maintain close coordination with Colombian authorities to ensure the aid reaches the communities that need it most.

For his part, Omar Bula, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, stated: "The arrival of this humanitarian aid constitutes a tangible demonstration of the strong friendship and close cooperation that unite Colombia and the United Arab Emirates. On behalf of the Government of Colombia, we express our sincere gratitude for this gesture of solidarity with the communities affected by the earthquake."

Both Governments consider this shipment to be a step in fulfilling the commitment announced after the earthquake and as an example of how humanitarian funding can be effectively articulated with regional productive and logistical capacities to ensure that aid reaches affected communities more quickly and efficiently.