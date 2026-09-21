Noura Al Kaabi participates as Keynote Speaker in Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, delivered a keynote address at the Arab Media Summit 2026, in a session titled “Media and Diplomacy in a Changing World”.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Arab Media Summit 2026 was held from 15th to 17th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During her remarks, Al Kaabi emphasised that while today’s communications environment demands speed, clarity, and a continuous presence from governments, it must equally be grounded in authenticity, transparency, and credibility.

In this context, she highlighted the important role of public diplomacy in strengthening people-to-people ties, underscoring the role of media in conveying credible stories that reach diverse audiences through journalism, television, and digital platforms.

Reflecting on the UAE’s approach to public diplomacy, Al Kaabi highlighted that the UAE seeks to reflect values of openness, tolerance, and innovation through its engagement with the world, emphasising the importance of grounding these narratives in tangible examples of the country’s development and achievements.

Al Kaabi addressed the challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation, stressing that strengthening resilience requires trusted institutions, clear communication channels, strong relationships with media and communities, and greater digital awareness and literacy, while ensuring that audiences know where to access credible and accurate information.

Al Kaabi concluded by emphasising that effective public diplomacy is ultimately about fostering greater understanding between peoples and societies by engaging audiences through the channels and platforms most relevant to them and creating meaningful opportunities for dialogue and connection.