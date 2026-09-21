Dubai's Higher Education Leadership Network announces founding committee members

DUBAI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park have announced the founding committee members and co-chairs of Dubai’s Higher Education Leadership Network (HELN).

Dr. Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes at KHDA and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, have been named founding co-chairs of HELN.

Jointly developed in 2025 by KHDA, Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, HELN brings together higher education and business leaders to strengthen collaboration, foster dialogue and better align talent development with the evolving needs of the labour market.

The network supports national strategies and federal policies aimed at strengthening collaboration between higher education and industry, while contributing to Dubai’s knowledge economy and advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Education 33 (E33).

The founding committee brings together leaders from government, technology, logistics, healthcare, aviation and higher education, reflecting HELN’s cross-sector approach to shaping the future of higher education in Dubai.

Dr. Saeed Kharbash said, “HELN reflects our shared commitment to strengthening Dubai’s higher-education ecosystem and forging stronger connections between academia, industry and government. By bringing leaders together in a structured way, we can help ensure that higher education outcomes remain aligned with the skills, research and innovation priorities shaping Dubai’s future, while advancing the Education 33 (E33) Strategy’s vision of a connected learning journey from early childhood to lifelong learning.”

Marwan Janahi stated, “Collaboration between academia, industry and government is essential to strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for higher education. Through the Higher Education Leadership Network (HELN), the founding committee members will foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration that further strengthens Dubai’s higher education ecosystem while supporting innovation, research and skill development."

HELN will focus on four key areas: education and upskilling, entrepreneurship and innovation, future economies, and research and development. The network aims to align Dubai’s higher education ecosystem with the emirate’s future vision, accelerate innovation and research with a view to real-world impact, and position Dubai as a global education hub.

In its first year, HELN will focus on fostering strategic dialogue, advancing research and innovation, and identifying opportunities for collaboration among higher education institutions, industry and government.

The founding committee brings together 13 leaders from industry, government and academia, including Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group; Dr. Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes, Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation & the Future, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Provost at MBRU and Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer, Dubai Health; Marwan Al Jassmi, Executive Vice President – People & Sustainability, DP World GCC; Alya Hussain Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai International Financial Centre; and Oliver Grohmann, Executive Vice President Human Resources, Emirates Group.

The committee also includes Victor Van der Chijs, President – National University of Dubai; Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director UAE & Africa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP); Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost, University of Birmingham Dubai; Professor Mohamed-Vall M. Salem ZEIN, President, University of Wollongong in Dubai; Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation, Dubai Future Foundation; and Jeff Strachan – Associate Vice President, Dubai Economy and Tourism.