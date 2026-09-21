SIF 2026 unveils agenda focused on adaptive economies, AI, capital flows, resilient supply chains

SHARJAH, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The ninth Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2026) will take place on 14th and 15th October at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre under the theme “Building Adaptive Economies”, with an agenda centred on four key strategic pillars: regulatory competitiveness and economic adaptability; AI, technology and industrial transformation; smart capital flows and supply-chain resilience; and future living and economic growth.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, this year's forum will bring together policymakers, government officials, leading global and regional CEOs, business and financial leaders, and investors.

The forum's agenda responds to rapid geopolitical and economic changes and structural shifts in the global economy, from the reshaping of investment policies and capital flows to the rise of advanced technologies and changes in value and supply chains, as well as transformations reshaping the future of cities, productive sectors and consumer behaviour.

Commenting on the agenda, Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of IIS, said, “The pace of change across global markets is challenging governments and businesses to continually rethink how they compete, invest and grow. This year’s agenda responds directly to that reality, bringing together the policy, technology and investment questions that will influence where capital moves, how industries develop and how economies strengthen their competitiveness.”

He added, “Building adaptive economies requires the ability to anticipate where opportunities are emerging and create the conditions for businesses and investment to respond. Through SIF 2026, we are bringing public- and private-sector leaders together to consider how policy, capital and innovation can support economic growth through periods of rapid change.”

The forum’s first pillar, “Regulatory Competitiveness and Economic Adaptability,” will examine how policy, business conditions and corporate leadership can adapt as markets, technology and investment patterns change.

“Thriving in the Age of Constant Disruption” will explore how entrepreneurial thinking, agility and experimentation can help businesses respond to technological, economic and market shifts. “The CEO Playbook: Leading Through Constant Change” will focus on navigating volatility, assessing structural change and capital allocation.

Government policy will be the focus of “Where Policy Meets Pace: Frameworks Ahead of the Curve.” The session will discuss how coordinated policy can respond to changing capital and trade flows, support emerging industries and provide stability and predictability for investors.

According to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2026, governments adopted 229 new investment policy measures worldwide in 2025, with growing attention to growth, resilience, technological progress and economic security.

“Beyond Ease of Doing Business: Building Economies Where Businesses Grow” will turn to investor retention and expansion, including government services, data, digital transformation, and coordination across Sharjah’s business ecosystem.

The second pillar, “AI, Technology and Industrial Transformation,” will explore how AI, automation and emerging technologies are changing industry, investment and how businesses operate and scale.

“Powering Adaptive Economies with Agentic AI” will deliberate how agentic AI can transform government and investor services and complex processes, alongside the requirements for responsible deployment at scale, while “The Next Industrial Frontier: Innovation, Technology and Growth” session will highlight the innovations driving the next industrial era and their practical application across operations, in addition to the workforce and skills needed to accommodate the transformation.

According to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2026, AI infrastructure, advanced technologies, semiconductors and other strategic sectors accounted for 44 percent of the value of greenfield FDI projects worldwide in 2025, up from 16 percent in 2020.

“The Future Is Now: Investing in What Comes Next” will explore rapid technological change, including new models of work, entrepreneurship and value creation. Meanwhile, “From Vision to Vitality: Sharjah’s Fast Track to Healthcare Breakthroughs"" will connect how science, research and practical innovation, can cause impact.

The “Smart Capital Flows and Supply-Chain Resilience” pillar will examine how shifting capital flows and pressures on global supply chains are reshaping investment, trade, and economic resilience.

Changing investor appetite, high-growth financing, cross-border expansion and emerging asset classes will be explored in “Capital Without Borders: Where Smart Money Is Moving Next.” Meanwhile, “Supply Chains Under Pressure: Strengthening Resilience Against Global Shocks” will shed light on how geopolitical and trade disruptions are driving investment in connectivity, infrastructure and more diversified supply networks.

UNCTAD data show that global foreign direct investment flows rose by 6 percent in 2025 to $1.6 trillion, with more than 80 percent concentrated in the 20 largest recipient economies. The figures add context to the forum’s discussion of what determines where capital moves and which markets are best positioned to attract it.

The fourth pillar, “Future Living & Economic Growth,” will examine how development, environmental pressures and changing consumer behaviour are shaping investment and future demand.

“Partners in Growth: Agreements Shaping Tomorrow’s Trade” will bring together ambassadors from the UAE’s CEPA partner countries to explore how these agreements are opening new markets, strengthening trade and creating opportunities for investment and growth.

“From Buildings to Destinations: Driving Economic Growth,” focusing on how infrastructure, sustainable communities, tourism and commercial activity can attract residents, businesses, visitors and investment to Sharjah.

Food security, including climate change and water scarcity, will be featured in “Growing a Sustainable Future: Where Agriculture Meets Sustainability,” alongside clean energy, resource efficiency, and agricultural technology. “The Consumer of 2035” will look at how AI, demographic change and digital lifestyles are reshaping consumer behaviour and how businesses can anticipate changing demand and expectations.

The previous edition, held alongside the World Investment Conference in 2025, attracted more than 12,000 participants from 142 countries and featured more than 130 ministers and international leaders.