Dubai South welcomes Dior regional distribution centre

DUBAI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai South, the largest urban master development focused on aviation, logistics and real estate, has marked the official inauguration of Dior’s new Regional Distribution Centre for the Middle East, at EZDubai Logistics Hub. The new facility further strengthens the district’s position as a preferred destination for leading international companies seeking advanced logistics and supply chain solutions in Dubai.

The inauguration was attended by Khalifa Alzaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Nabil Alkindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of EZDubai Logistics Hub, Pierre De Maigret, President Middle East at Dior, Anne Borde, Worldwide Supply Chain & Logistics Director at Dior, Eymeric Joussen, Head of Supply Chain & Logistics Middle East at Dior; and other senior officials from both entities.

Spanning 7,200 square metres across two levels, the facility has been established to support Dior’s operations across the Middle East. It manages inventory, order fulfilment and boutique replenishment, while also supporting Dior’s growing e-commerce activities in the UAE.

By positioning inventory closer to its regional markets, the new Regional Distribution Centre will enhance product availability and accelerate replenishment across Dior’s boutique network, enabling greater responsiveness to client demand and a more seamless and consistent client experience.

Nabil Alkindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, said, “We are pleased to inaugurate Dior’s new Regional Distribution Centre at Dubai South and welcome another globally renowned brand to our growing logistics ecosystem. The establishment of Dior’s regional distribution centre reflects the confidence international companies continue to place in Dubai as a strategic base for their regional operations. At Dubai South, our mandate is to provide an integrated and efficient environment that enables businesses to optimise their supply chains, enhance connectivity to key markets and support their long-term growth.”

The facility has also been designed with sustainability at the core of its operations and has been awarded LEED Gold certification. Dior’s facility and supply chain teams are implementing measures aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of logistics activities, including optimising transportation flows, eliminating single-use plastic from packaging, and increasing the use of sea freight whenever possible.