Umm Al Moumineen Association in Ajman celebrates Emirati women's achievements, contributions

AJMAN, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Zayed bin Saqr Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and President of Umm Al Moumineen Association, the Association organised a forum to mark Emirati Women’s Day 2026 under the theme “We Will Show the Strongest and Best of Ourselves”, celebrating the achievements of Emirati women and their contributions to the national development journey, while highlighting their role in building society and shaping the future.

The event was attended by Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Sheikha Azzah bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, a number of distinguished guests, and a group of female students.

The forum featured an interactive discussion between Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi and a group of students, addressing her journey in education, professional life and leadership, as well as the key experiences and milestones that shaped her career.

The session offered students an opportunity to ask questions and benefit from her expertise and experiences, strengthening their confidence in their abilities and supporting their aspirations towards leadership, excellence and achievement.

The forum reflected Umm Al Moumineen Association’s commitment to promoting community awareness, supporting the potential of young women, and preparing a generation of young female leaders capable of continuing the journey of contribution and excellence, in line with the UAE’s directives towards women’s empowerment and investment in future generations.

The forum affirmed the importance of continuing to support and empower Emirati women and strengthening their role as essential partners in the national development journey. The organisers extended their appreciation to all participants and contributors who helped make the forum a success, as well as to the daughters of the UAE, the leaders of the future and creators of positive impact.