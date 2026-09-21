Sharjah Ruler receives President of Arab World Institute in Paris

SHARJAH, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received Anne-Claire Legendre, President of the Arab World Institute in Paris, at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre today morning.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness welcomed the guest and her accompanying delegation, praising the longstanding and evolving cultural relations between the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic, which have sustained communication and closer ties between the two countries and strengthened the role of culture in fostering bilateral relations and promoting cultural and civilisational exchange.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah discussed with the delegation of the Arab World Institute in Paris the role of specialised centres and institutes in both countries in sharing Arab culture and its rich heritage with other peoples, thereby advancing cultural dialogue and introducing Arab culture and history. His Highness praised the significant role of the Arab World Institute in Paris and its long history of promoting Arab cooperation with European countries in the cultural, artistic, and literary fields.

The meeting also addressed a number of matters related to the Institute and its future plans, in its capacity as a leading global platform for cultural communication and rapprochement, promoting awareness of Arab culture at international forums, spreading the Arabic language, and highlighting its intellectual, literary, and artistic contributions.

The meeting also reviewed the key role played by the Emirate of Sharjah in promoting culture, literature, the arts, and the Arabic language, as well as its efforts to disseminate them worldwide through bilateral relations between its various institutions and their counterparts internationally. This has established Sharjah as a prominent cultural hub at both the Arab and international levels and as a destination for intellectuals, writers, and artists.

At the conclusion of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the President of the Arab World Institute in Paris exchanged cultural publications and commemorative gifts.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Marie Oudéa, Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE; and Jean-Christophe Paris, Consul General of the French Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.