Dubai Sports Council, New Economy Academy launch ‘Sports Entrepreneurship Programme’

DUBAI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Sports Council, in partnership with the New Economy Academy, launched the ‘Sports Entrepreneurship Programme’, which aims to qualify and empower Emiratis to lead pioneering investment projects in the sports business field.

The programme is part of the national campaign ‘UAE: Capital of Entrepreneurship in the World’ and aims to train and qualify 1,000 young Emirati men and women who aspire to enhance their knowledge and expertise in managing, organising and establishing sports-related businesses. The initiative falls under the broader ‘Entrepreneurship’ programme, which targets Emirati entrepreneurs and aims to train 10,000 citizens.

During a lecture delivered as part of the programme, Qais Al Dhalai, President of the Asian Rugby Federation, emphasised the key principles and foundations for successful investment in the sports sector, noting that the UAE’s sports sector offers numerous promising investment opportunities and attracts a growing number of participants in various sports annually.

Dr. Laila Faridoun, CEO of the New Economy Academy, said that the sports sector is undergoing rapid transformations, making it a key driver of the modern economy and opening up vast opportunities for entrepreneurs and innovators to develop new solutions and projects with economic and social value.

She said the Sports Entrepreneurship Programme represents a significant step towards building a new generation of entrepreneurs capable of transforming innovative sports ideas into sustainable projects. She added that the Academy, in collaboration with its partners, is committed to designing training programmes that combine specialised knowledge with practical application, enabling participants to acquire the necessary tools and expertise to establish successful sports projects that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the sports economy and supporting the UAE’s sustainable economic development goals.

For his part, Issa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at the Dubai Sports Council, praised the strategic partnership with the New Economy Academy, emphasising that the initiative contributes to empowering national talent and enhancing their contributions to the comprehensive development process.

He explained that the programme provides participants with advanced academic knowledge and expertise and opens direct communication channels with a select group of investors and entrepreneurs who have achieved success in the sports sector.