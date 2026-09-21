IHC confirms Fount Trust as ultimate parent, outlines long-term stewardship rationale

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- IHC today confirmed that Fount Trust is its ultimate parent following a restructuring of the ownership arrangements above Royal Group.

Royal Group continues to exist and operate. The purpose of the structure is to support long-term stewardship and continuity across generations.

The restructuring does not change IHC’s operations, strategy or business activities. IHC continues to be governed by its Board of Directors and managed by its executive team under its established corporate governance framework as a global investment company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Its focus remains on building long-term value for shareholders across its portfolio and international investment platform.

IHC’s ownership chain also remains unchanged up to Royal Group. Pal Group of Companies remains the majority shareholder of IHC, and Royal Group remains the majority shareholder of Pal Group of Companies.

Following the restructuring, Royal Group now sits under Fount Trust as its ultimate parent. The restructuring does not result in any change to IHC’s ultimate beneficial owner.

An enduring ownership framework can support continuity beyond the involvement of any individual by providing a consistent basis for long-term stewardship into the future. For a business with long investment horizons, this continuity can support patient investment, durable partnerships and the development of capabilities over time, while helping to maintain long-term alignment of ownership interests.

The objective is to combine continuity of purpose with the flexibility to adapt. Clear responsibilities and accountability provide a consistent foundation for successive stewards, while authorised decision-makers retain the judgment needed to respond to changing markets and opportunities.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said, “Our responsibility is to build an institution capable of creating value over generations. That requires clear responsibilities and an ownership framework that can endure as people and circumstances change. The establishment of Fount Trust provides a framework for long-term stewardship, while Royal Group continues to operate and fulfil its role within the ownership structure. For IHC, our Board and management remain focused on disciplined execution, the ability to adapt and invest, and building lasting value for our shareholders.”

IHC’s Board and management continue to exercise their respective responsibilities through the company’s established governance and approval processes. IHC remains subject to the reporting, disclosure and corporate governance requirements applicable to an ADX-listed company.