Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

SHARJAH, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Court of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away on Monday, 10 Rabi’ Al Thani 1448 AH, corresponding to 21st September 2026.

The Court of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, as well as to the deceased’s family and loved ones and the Al Maktoum family. Praying to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased His boundless mercy and forgiveness, and to grant his family patience and solace.