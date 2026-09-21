Emirates Drug Establishment showcases its regulatory experience at GCORAS 2026 in Seoul

SEOUL, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) participated in the Global Cosmetics Regulatory Authority Summit (GCORAS 2026), held in Seoul with the participation of international bodies, experts and specialists from several countries.

The summit explored key developments and trends in the sector, in line with the Establishment’s regulatory mandate for medical cosmetic products.

The summit brought together international regulatory bodies, experts and specialists from several countries to discuss key developments and trends in the sector, within the framework of EDE’s regulatory mandate for medical cosmetic products.

The EDE was represented by its Director-General, Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, along with a number of officials.

The UAE’s participation builds on the growing momentum in UAE-Korea relations, particularly following the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and the botherly Republic of Korea on 1st May 2026, as well as the designation of Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) as a reference regulatory authority by the Emirates Drug Establishment.

Together, these developments are creating new opportunities for economic and institutional cooperation and expanding prospects for partnership across the pharmaceutical and medical sectors.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi delivered remarks at the opening of the summit, stressing the importance of integrating innovation with effective regulation to build competitive and sustainable healthcare and pharmaceutical ecosystems.

Al Kaabi cited the Korean beauty industry (K-Beauty) as a global model that combines advanced technologies, product safety and market access. She also highlighted the opportunities created by the UAE-Korea partnership to support the development of the UAE’s healthcare and pharmaceutical ecosystem and strengthen the country’s position as a regional and international hub for pharmaceutical industries.

During the summit, GCORAS was announced as a global platform for regulatory cooperation, with EDE joining as a founding member, further strengthening opportunities for communication and the exchange of regulatory expertise at the international level.

Also during the visit, Dr Al Kaabi met Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, with discussions focusing on strengthening UAE-Korea cooperation, particularly in the medical products industry.

The Emirates Drug Establishment delegation, headed by Dr Al Kaabi, held two bilateral meetings with representatives of Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), attended by Dr Yu Kyung Oh, Minister of Food and Drug Safety of the Republic of Korea.

The two sides reviewed progress made in implementing the memorandum of understanding signed between them and discussed new areas of partnership and knowledge exchange across a number of topics, including innovative medical technologies, research and development, medical devices, World Health Organisation benchmarking, herbal medicines, and the regulation of genetically modified organisms, as well as exploring new sectors for future cooperation.

The Korean side also highlighted interest among Korean companies in exploring opportunities for marketing, distribution, development and localisation in the UAE.

The delegation held a meeting with Lee Hyung Hoon, Second Vice Minister of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea (MOHW), to discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas, with a focus on healthcare.

The meeting also addressed technical aspects related to the regulation of integrative medicine, its integration within conventional medical facilities, and ways to benefit from Korean expertise in this field. The two sides agreed to continue discussions and exchange expertise to further strengthen cooperation in this area.

As part of engagement with Korea’s industrial sector, the EDE delegation held official meetings and conducted site visits with five companies specialising in the development and manufacturing of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), including MEDIPOST, Biosolution, CORESTEMCHEMON Inc., CHA Biotech Co., Ltd. and ORGANOID SCIENCES Ltd.

The companies presented their capabilities, experience and expansion plans for the UAE, while Dr Fatima Al Kaabi briefed them on the country’s healthcare ecosystem, applicable regulatory requirements and government policies supporting innovation and technology transfer and encouraged them to accelerate their expansion plans in the country.

EDE’s participation in GCORAS 2026 reflects its commitment to strengthening partnerships with international regulatory bodies and industry, while drawing on specialised expertise and international experience to advance regulatory practices.