M42’s ICLDEC relocates Zayed Sports City Branch to West Yas, enhancing access, patient care

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrine Centre (ICLDEC), part of M42’s Outpatient Care division, is relocating its Zayed Sports City branch to a new centre in West Yas, creating an enhanced environment for patients with improved accessibility, upgraded facilities and a broader range of specialised services.

The relocation reflects ICLDEC’s continued commitment to evolving its services around the needs of patients and the communities it serves. The new West Yas centre will build on the care currently provided at Zayed Sports City while creating opportunities to expand ICLDEC’s clinical offering and enhance the overall patient experience.

Patients will benefit from expanded diabetes care, broader endocrinology services and the introduction of new specialist clinics, providing greater access to comprehensive and coordinated care in one location.

The new centre has been designed with the patient journey in mind, offering an improved care environment while making specialist services more accessible to residents of Yas Island and surrounding communities.

Dr. Mai Al Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of M42’s Outpatient Care division, said, “Our relocation to West Yas represents an important step in how we continue to evolve our services around the needs of our patients as part of our commitment to providing trusted, specialised and personalised care.

“The new centre will offer an enhanced patient experience, improved access and an expanded range of specialist diabetes and endocrinology services to our community. Most importantly, our patients will continue to receive the same high standards of care they know and trust from ICLDEC.”

Continuity of care will remain a priority throughout the transition. Patients currently receiving care at the Zayed Sports City branch will be supported as services transition to West Yas, ensuring they continue to have access to their care teams and the specialist support they rely on.

The relocation also comes as ICLDEC marks 20 years of caring for communities in the UAE. Over the past two decades, ICLDEC has continued to evolve beyond its foundations in diabetes care, expanding its expertise across endocrinology and related specialist services to respond to the changing healthcare needs of the population.

The move to West Yas represents the next chapter in that journey, providing ICLDEC with an enhanced setting from which to continue delivering specialised, patient-centred care to communities across Abu Dhabi.