Global Food Week 2026 to launch new model connecting businesses and consumers across eight specialised sectors

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Global Food Week 2026 is preparing for its largest edition yet, launching a new model that for the first time combines B2B and consumer-facing activities, boosting investment opportunities and business expansion while opening new growth avenues for the food and beverage sector.

Visitors will be able to explore a wide range of local and international food products, engage directly with brands and producers, and buy products from across the food value chain, in an integrated experience that combines trade, innovation and consumer engagement.

The week is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with ADAFSA.

This year's edition will introduce a new platform dedicated to direct engagement between producers and consumers, giving SMEs, start-ups, local producers, farmers and exhibitors in specialised sectors including dates, honey and beverages, providing the chance to showcase their products, launch new innovations and test them directly in the market.

Global Food Week 2026 features eight specialised sectors covering different stages of the food and beverage value chain. These include a Honey sector bringing together leading beekeepers and honey producers, the Dates sector will feature the12th edition of the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, celebrating the UAE's rich heritage in palm cultivation and date production. A new Beverage sector will offer interactive tasting experiences from global brands and specialist craft producers.

The event also features an Agritech and a Farmers sector, allowing visitors to discover the latest agricultural solutions and technologies and buy fresh produce directly from farmers, alongside an animal feed zone showcasing the latest innovations in livestock nutrition. In addition, the Animal Feed sector will showcase the latest innovations in livestock nutrition.

A dedicated platform for SMEs and Local F&B sector in the food and beverage sector will also give entrepreneurs direct access to consumers, helping them strengthen their market presence and use immediate feedback to develop their products and grow their businesses.

While expanding its reach to consumers, the event continues to build on its position as a global business platform bringing together government entities, companies, investors, and providers of technology, services and logistics solutions supporting the food and beverage sector through the Leaders & Enablers sector.

It also attracts leading international companies and brands across a wide range of national pavilions through the International F&B sector, supporting business meetings, deal-making and strategic partnerships.

This dual model offers exhibitors a unique opportunity, combining access to qualified buyers and investors with direct consumer engagement and sales, strengthening the event's commercial value and supporting business growth and expansion in regional and global markets.

Abu Dhabi hosts the event as a global hub for trade and investment and a strategic gateway linking East and West, drawing on its advanced ecosystem and ongoing commitment to strengthening food security, supporting innovation and diversifying the economy.