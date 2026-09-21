UAE Cyber Security Council, Meta launch first-of-its-kind ‘Wearables Studio UAE’

DUBAI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Meta, in partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council and programme delivery partner Startupbootcamp, today announced the launch of Wearables Studio UAE, the nation's first dedicated innovation, education and talent development programme, focused on building AI-powered experiences for wearable technologies.

Unveiled at GISEC Global 2026, the initiative is designed to upskill and educate UAE students, developers, entrepreneurs and startups by equipping them with the technical expertise, mentorship and practical experience needed to build the next generation of AI-powered wearable applications.

The launch supports the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which prioritises AI adoption and building future-ready talent for the country's growing tech ecosystem. Wearables Studio UAE brings this to life by giving participants hands-on access to cutting-edge wearable technology, technical training and expert mentorship; helping accelerate locally relevant AI solutions and turn ideas into real-world impact.

As the national partner, the UAE Cyber Security Council brings its cybersecurity expertise to ensure the initiative's innovation is built on a foundation of security, privacy and user trust.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said, “The growing use of AI in wearable devices is opening new opportunities for innovation. At the same time, it requires cybersecurity and privacy to be built into these technologies from the outset, rather than added later. Through this initiative, we aim to help students, developers, entrepreneurs, and startups turn their ideas into practical applications within an environment that promotes responsible innovation and user trust. This will contribute to developing a new generation of talent equipped to shape the technologies of the future and use them safely.”

Meta is opening up its leadership in AI hardware to the public through Wearables Studio UAE, giving participants direct access to its wearable technology and engineering expertise to build industry-ready skills.

"We're excited to bring Wearables Studio UAE to life with the government backing of the UAE Cyber Security Council and the program expertise of Startupbootcamp, building the right ecosystem to turn AI hardware leadership into hands-on skills for the next generation of UAE's innovators. Through our wearable platforms - Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses - students, developers and startups will get the tools and mentorship to build experiences that matter for people's everyday lives, with safety and privacy built in from the start," said Joelle Awwad, Director of Policy Campaigns and Programmes, Africa, Middle East and Türkiye at Meta

As the programme's implementation partner, Startupbootcamp will lead the delivery of Wearables Studio UAE on the ground, overseeing participant outreach, selection, workshops, mentorship activities and the final showcase programme.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, wearable technologies are emerging as a powerful new interface between digital intelligence and the physical world, enabling more intuitive, contextual and immersive experiences. Designed as an interactive innovation journey, Wearables Studio UAE will empower participants to develop AI-powered experiences on Meta's wearable platforms, combining public ideation sessions, expert-led workshops, technical mentoring and an in-person build sprint before culminating in a pitchathon and final showcase at GITEX Global 2026.

Applications are open to innovators across different sectors aligned with national innovation goals, including: Tourism and Cultural Heritage, Healthcare, Education, Arabic AI Companion and Smart Retail.

The top three teams will share a US$10,000 prize pool.