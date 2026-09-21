Ajman Ruler's Court mourns passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

AJMAN, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Court of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, mourned Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away on Monday.

In a statement, the Ruler's Court extended its sincere condolences and sympathies to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to the Al Maktoum family, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his oul in Paradise and to grant his family patience and solace.