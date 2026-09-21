Ras Al Khaimah Ruler's Court mourns Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Court of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, mourned Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away on Monday.

In a statement, RAK Ruler's Court extended its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to the deceased's family and the Al Maktoum family, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise, and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.