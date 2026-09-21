RAKEZ spotlights infrastructure, connectivity as drivers of business growth at BCCD briefing

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) highlighted the growing role of integrated infrastructure, rail connectivity and industrial ecosystems in enabling business growth and strengthening market access during the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD) Business Briefing, ‘On Track to InnoTrans – Connecting Markets, Mobility and Business Opportunities’.

Sponsored by RAKEZ, the event brought together businesses and industry stakeholders from mobility, engineering, logistics, infrastructure and related sectors to discuss how stronger connectivity can support investment, market access and commercial links between the UAE and the UK.

Speaking at the event, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad highlighted the importance of integrated infrastructure in supporting business growth, particularly how transport networks, industrial capacity, logistics and business ecosystems work together to improve competitiveness and create new opportunities.

He also participated in a panel discussion alongside AtkinsRéalis Senior Director and Middle East Transportation Market Lead Roger Cruickshank, moderated by BCCD Chair Helen Barrett.

Jallad said, “Connectivity delivers its greatest value when it translates into commercial opportunity. When transport infrastructure, industrial zones, ports, logistics networks and business ecosystems work together, companies gain greater flexibility in how they source, produce and reach their markets. For British businesses with expertise across engineering, infrastructure, digital solutions, logistics and related technologies, there is significant scope to build partnerships and establish a presence in the UAE, creating a platform for wider regional growth.”

BCCD CEO Katy Keenan said, “The conversations taking place around rail, mobility and infrastructure extend far beyond the transport sector itself. Business briefings such as this bring the wider business community together to explore and identify emerging opportunities for the supply chain and surrounding ecosystem. RAKEZ provided an important commercial perspective by connecting the infrastructure agenda with the needs of businesses looking to grow locally and between the UK-UAE trade corridor.”

The discussion also highlighted Ras Al Khaimah’s growing industrial ecosystem and the opportunities available to companies looking to establish or expand in the region. RAKEZ currently supports more than 50,000 companies across over 50 sectors, including more than 3,700 UK-linked businesses, with solutions ranging from industrial land and warehouses to offices and customisable facilities.

Through its collaboration with BCCD, RAKEZ continues to strengthen connections with the British business community and create opportunities for companies to explore Ras Al Khaimah as a base for UAE and regional growth.